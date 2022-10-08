Movie Reviews

‘Tár’ review: A thunderous breakdown of how power can’t conduct itself

Focus Features
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous Article‘Into The Blue’ review: Broken Bells takes a proggier direction on latest album
No Newer Articles