Movie Reviews

SXSW 2021 review: ‘Recovery’ looks for humor in lockdown

SXSW 2021
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Lost in the Never Woods' review: Aiden Thomas' sophomore novel shows a darker side of Neverland
Next Article'The Mirror Season' Review: Anna-Marie McLemore tells a poignant and powerful story about learning to heal after trauma