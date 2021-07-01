John David Washington runs for his life in Netfix’s ‘Beckett’ trailer

Netflix just released its latest trailer today for a new thriller movie called Beckett. It’s set to hit Netflix on August 13.

Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino (Antonia), the film centers on an American tourist named Beckett (John David Washington), who visits Greece only to get in a car accident with his girlfriend, April (Alicia Vikander). After that, the trip goes even more downhill. Now on the run, Beckett turns into Greece’s most-wanted man overnight for some unexplained reason. He then races to the American embassy in Athens, so he can find a way to clear his name.

While still recovering in the hospital, Beckett recalls seeing a house with people inside. Except a man tells him no one has lived in the house for years, as it happens to be completely abandoned. The house, or the person inside the house, might play a role in the whole conspiracy surrounding the film—and why the authorities are after Beckett.

Judging by the trailer and the synopsis alone, the movie appears to be full of action, suspense, and political intrigue. In addition to Washington and Vikander, the cast also includes Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps. Beckett was co-produced by Luca Guadagnino, the director of Suspiria and Call Me By Your Name, though this film doesn’t seem to bear any stylistic resemblance to those films.

This action-packed movie is based on an original story by Filomarino, with Kevin A. Rice credited as screenwriter. This will be the latest in a string of prominent lead roles for Washington, who previously starred in Malcolm & Marie (also on Netflix), Tenet, and BlacKkKlansman. For psychological thriller fans, Beckett might be something worth chasing down next month.

Beckett will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 13.