Movie News

Jake Gyllenhaal voices 911 operator in ‘The Guilty’ (2021) trailer

Netflix
Chelsie Derman

Chelsie Derman studies journalism and professional writing, as well as creative writing, at The College of New Jersey. She also serves as the Arts & Entertainment Editor at her school newspaper, The Signal. When she isn’t writing reviews or anything pertaining to entertainment, you will find Chelsie either writing her novel or watching anything fantasy related.

Previous ArticleNew Music: MediSun Unveils “Speak Love”
Next ArticleRatinoff Interview: On Songwriting and Upcoming Record ‘Let It Out’