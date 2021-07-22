Adam Driver and Matt Damon’s rival characters fight in ‘The Last Duel’ trailer over Jodie Comer’s Marguerite

Based on a true story and set in 14th-century France, 20th Century studios releases the official trailer for its upcoming film, The Last Duel, July 20. Full of seriousness, sword-fighting (the story takes place during France’s last sancuated duel and the Hundred Years War), and rivalry between two respected men, the project will certainly pique the interest of viewers who love watching non-fiction stories come alive on the screen.

This historical drama will explore the “long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned to bitter rivals,” according to The Last Duel’s official synopsis. While the courageous Carrouges (Matt Damon) is a high-regarded knight who does well on the battlefield, Le Gris (Adam Driver) is an admirable and intelligent squire. However, one day Le Gris assaults Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Le Gris consistently denies assaulting her, but Marguerite does not shy away from speaking the truth. In the trailer we see her say, “I will not be silent.”

The Last Duel stars familiar faces in the acting world like Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, along with Ben Affleck as Count Pierre d’Alençon. Nicole Holofcener (Can You Forgive Me?) Affleck, and Damon all worked together to write the screenplay of The Last Duel, based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager.

The film is exceutively produced by Kevin Halloran (Underwater, Ford V. Ferrari, The Space Between Us, Hidden Figures), Drew Vinton (co-produced Promised Land), and Madison Ainley (The Way Back), as well as produced by Kevin J. Walsh (Naked Singularity, Earthquake Bird, Jungleland, Our Friend), Jennifer Fox (The Rest I Make Up, The Tale, The Pathological Optimist), Holofcener (Sophie Jones, The Land of Steady Habits), Damon (Jason Bourne, The Leisure Class), and Affleck (Zack Synder’s Justice League, Justice League, Bending the Arc, The Leisure Class).

The Last Duel arrives in theaters Oct. 15.