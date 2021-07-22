Music Premiere: Lord Baltimore releases new single

On July 23, alternative artist Lord Baltimore will release their latest single and music video with the track “Ketamine Tea.” Lord Baltimore’s upcoming EP, Angel, releases on September 10 and marks their third EP, a highly personal pop record about coming to terms with the religious trauma they experienced as a child and reclaiming their sexuality and gender identity.

“This song is about phone sex, something that I’m sure we’ve all gotten quite accustomed to after our time in quarantine,” Lord Baltimore said. “I wrote it after a spontaneous night with a friend of mine. In the past I didn’t write many songs about my sexuality. Internalized religious doctrine has a way of making people late bloomers. I was saving myself till marriage until I was 18, and I didn’t learn how to properly flirt until I was 22. However, after writing this song, I can safely say that the next EP will be filthy.”

The music video was directed by Sebastian Avery.

“At the time of writing the song I hadn’t come out as trans to anyone but Sebastian and my little sister. I didn’t think suburbia would be keen on me walking around in a dress,” Lord Baltimore added. “For the first time, home didn’t feel like home. I would dress up late at night. I would put on makeup and light candles and dance to Cigarettes After Sex in my room. When I told Sebastian, he came up with the concept. We shot the video in a parking lot near my house at midnight. I later came out to my parents and everything was fine, but I still haven’t told my Dad I danced on the roof of his car. I don’t think I will anytime soon.”

You can pre-order the new EP, Angel, here.

