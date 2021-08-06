Casual Moviegoer Fridays: Here’s what audiences are saying about ‘The Suicide Squad’

The Suicide Squad is James Gunn’s irreverent, gory, sequel (sort of?) to 2016’s…well, let’s just call it an attempt. Critics mostly favor the gory, gratuitous, supervillain action comedy—you can read our spoiler-free review here—but what do fans and audiences think? The film took in $4.1 million in Thursday previews, so we have plenty to share.

Here’s a roundup of reactions and genuinely hilarious takes from casual moviegoers, enthusiasts, and just about everyone else in between. Keep in mind, of course, that these are the fans who watched the movie either early or on Day 1.

Does it shoot better than the original?

Come on, be honest.

just finished #SuicideSquad

• king shark is my child

• as usual Margot Robbie was spectacular

• idk how to feel about relating to a character named rat-catcher 2

• it wasn't gonna be hard to beat the original but still – it was better pic.twitter.com/SnWfND6dYX — aka_slendy (@aka_slendy) August 6, 2021

I loathed the first Suicide Squad, but this new one was really fun. Everyone was good, but Cena, Sly, and Margot stole it for me 👏👏#SuicideSquad2 — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) August 6, 2021

James Gunn’s #SuicideSquad is way more enjoyable than the first one. pic.twitter.com/JwV5A6p0Yl — Three Angry Owls in a Trench Coat (@lilithine) August 6, 2021

Thank you @JamesGunn for giving us the movie we should of had the first time. 👍🏻👍🏻 #SuicideSquad — Mike Gangi (@Gango85) August 6, 2021

Most folks are really loving this one.

We haven’t seen this many 10/10s since the last Avengers movie.

Watched The Suicide Squad



Had really good time with this one, very fun movie pic.twitter.com/ESilbejCQB — Ary (@DetectiveAry) August 6, 2021

Suicide Squad is one of the greatest non horror action films I have ever seen ! pic.twitter.com/vpwWtkGQKx — Kirk Steel™ (@BobbyDenimSweet) August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad was so much fun! Wow! @JamesGunn made a movie I love now and I would have loved when I was a kid. I feel like I'm going to be obsessed with it for a long time.



Thank you, James!

(Also, happy birthday, a day late.)

Well The Suicide Squad was fucking epic as expected 🤯. Definitely my top 5 comic book films of all time. And my heart belongs to RT 2, King Shark and of course Harley. Taika Waititi role in the film is so unexpected and one the most fucking heartfelt scene 😭 — DC is my passion ✝️ Has seen TSS (@DCFanShill) August 6, 2021

The new Suicide Squad is absolutely amazing. 10/10 absolute entertainment and John cena did one hell of a job. #TheSuicideSquad — Mihir Kore (@koremihir) August 6, 2021

Today I saw Suicide Squad and Holy shit! Movie was amazing I fuckin love every second of it. Harley and Ratcatcher were one of the best characters 10/10 movie for me imo 😍 pic.twitter.com/oJBh5jP6Cg — Cassie Cage CEO of Cage Family Fans (@cass_cage_45) August 6, 2021

.The Suicide Squad was INCREDIBLE. I loved every second of it. The action was insane, it is by far the goriest comic book movie of all time.



From the opening scene, to the final moment, it's a rollercoaster ride. And an unpredictable one at that.



Go watch this movie.



4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/blYTTZzxl9

THE SUICIDE SQUAD was great! Idris Elba is fantastic in everything he's in. The Harley Quinn killing spree was awesome. They make Harley more ripped as these movies go on. All of Polka Dot Man's scenes are incredible. I loved John Cena's tight underoos. Overall pretty excellent! — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) August 6, 2021

Some think it’s good, but not great.

Don’t worry, we can handle the truth.

The Suicide Squad was a pretty good movie, sure it had problems but overall really solid movie. I'd give it an 8/10 pic.twitter.com/cyEw10NNGE — Red Elk Comics (@ComicsElk) August 6, 2021

Watched The Suicide Squad, was absolutely a hella fun time and definitely a film on its own space. Not the greatest Comic Book movie made but doesn’t need to be, it was what we should have had with the first film. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/6ta70wjVt4 — Original Orange Bird (@ogorangebird) August 6, 2021

But not everyone’s joining the hype squad.

And that is their right.

Saw The Suicide Squad for free.



Completely forgettable film. I really don’t understand the praise it is getting from “critics”.



And to those who are doing mental gymnastics and saying this takes place in Snyder’s Universe… idk what film you watched.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Jack Jensen (@JackEJensen) August 6, 2021

And of course, some folks are just having a good time on the internet.

Say what you really meme.

The Suicide Squad (2021) dir. James Gunn pic.twitter.com/SwMAnHMb3t — Kaitlyn Red Wing 💜💓💙 (@KaitlynRedWing) August 6, 2021

DC If they kept making movies like The Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/VgUwsmGWFR — Josh (@Josh_huhok) August 6, 2021

Polka Dot Man in The Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/nmagtpV7aU — TheDoctorX11 (@TheDocX11) August 6, 2021

The only suicide squad I know 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ADe1HL7Nya — Neg (@crliineg) August 6, 2021

Synopsis: “Welcome to hell–a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out–even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them–all of them.”