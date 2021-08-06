Casual Moviegoer Fridays: Here’s what audiences are saying about ‘The Suicide Squad’

The Suicide Squad is James Gunn’s irreverent, gory, sequel (sort of?) to 2016’s…well, let’s just call it an attempt. Critics mostly favor the gory, gratuitous, supervillain action comedy—you can read our spoiler-free review here—but what do fans and audiences think? The film took in $4.1 million in Thursday previews, so we have plenty to share.
Here’s a roundup of reactions and genuinely hilarious takes from casual moviegoers, enthusiasts, and just about everyone else in between. Keep in mind, of course, that these are the fans who watched the movie either early or on Day 1.
Does it shoot better than the original?
Come on, be honest.
Most folks are really loving this one.
We haven’t seen this many 10/10s since the last Avengers movie.
Some think it’s good, but not great.
Don’t worry, we can handle the truth.
But not everyone’s joining the hype squad.
And that is their right.
And of course, some folks are just having a good time on the internet.
Say what you really meme.
The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters. It’s also available to stream on HBO Max for the next 30 days.
Synopsis: “Welcome to hell–a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out–even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them–all of them.”
