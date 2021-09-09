Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers in ‘Don’t Look Up’ teaser

Netflix released the teaser for Don’t Look Up, a science fiction comedy film featuring an all-star cast, on Sept. 8.

Due to the A-List actors on board there’s little doubt that the film will pull in a crowd. The trailer introduces us to the two main characters: Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence,) two astronomers who discover a comet will destroy planet Earth.

The teaser gives us a first-look into Dr. Randall Mindy’s mental state, his anxiety driving himself and everyone around him up the wall. He keeps hyperventilating, frustrated that no one but Kate on Earth is taking this comet seriously. He keeps muttering “you are here now,” knowing his—and everyone’s—time on earth is running out. However, other characters could care less. One character flat out tells DiCaprio’s character, “You’re breathing is stressing me out.”

Synopsis:

Directed, produced, and written by Adam McKay (The Big Short), the story is also by David Sirota and produced by Kevin Messick (Vice).

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

DON’T LOOK UP is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.



Don’t Look Up will be available in select theaters Dec. 10 and will be available on Netflix Dec. 24.

