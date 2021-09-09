Music Premiere: Dutch Falconi Unveils “Overture for the Undead”

Mad scientist composer Dutch Falconi introduces his new single, “Overture for the Undead,” a track from his forthcoming album, Budapest Undead, releasing October 22 via Aurore Records.

Channeling the eerie ghastliness of George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead and the lingering sepulchral dread of Nosferatu, Budapest Undead offers a soundtrack for an imaginative, non-existent horror movie.

Falconi explains, “My wish is that through the music, the listener will be able to transport themselves into their own personal version of the movie. ‘The Undead’ part of the title is purposefully a little nebulous, and it suggests anything spooky. Of course, Budapest, the capital of Hungary, ties into the cimbalom instrument I use frequently throughout the album, and, as an old Eastern European city, it represents a lively clash of the old world and the new while remaining beautiful and eminently mysterious.”

“Overture for the Undead” assembles the entirety of the album’s 13-tracks into a single spectral song, setting the sonic stage for dire disturbing atmosphere soundscapes to come, utilizing a minor scale with an added layer of exotic dissonance, conjuring up ghostly images brimming with ominous shadows.

Talking about the Overture, Falconi says, “It is intended to draw the listener in and set a dramatic and mysterious tone for the entire album. A distinct feature of the Overture for the Undead is the throbbing pulse which provides the rhythmic backbone to the piece. I’ve always imagined it to be a hypnotic device to prepare the listener and a metaphorical beacon that might awaken the undead cast members as it ripples through the spirit world of the movie.”

During the ‘90s swing movement, Dutch Falconi led The Dutch Falconi Orchestra, a 25-piece swing orchestra juggernaut, replete with go-go dancers. After releasing three records and sharing the stage with Cherry Poppin’ Daddies and the Royal Crown Revue, he finally retired, only to re-emerge twenty years later, followed by releasing a series of singles, as well as two albums, Bloom & Brimstone and the film noir-inspired Curious Fabrication.

“Overture for the Undead” opens on age-old malevolent textures of tip-toeing colors, trembling with strident portentous savors. A string-laden squall of timbres precedes a threatening harmonic escalation as the tune assumes spine-chilling intensity.

Oozing brass imbues the melody with dark surface hues rolling into low-slung quivering, deeply thrumming orchestration.

Palpitating with cryptic coloration and frictional leitmotifs, “Overture for the Undead” casts a hypnotic sonic spell over listeners.

