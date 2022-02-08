Interview: ‘Jackass Forever’ with Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville is one of the stars, co-writers, and co-producers of Jackass Forever, the fourth installment in the long-running Jackass series of films and TV shows. It’s been ten years since Knoxville’s last rambunctious, stunt-filled adventure with his friends, and as Will Ashton noted in his review, it’s a seriously good time at the movies.

To talk all things Jackass Forever, Chelsea Bellini sat down with the stunt-performer and filmmaker himself to discuss how the film manages to incorporate the unique and wild nature of the previous Jackass movies without feeling dated or out of place.

You’ll notice that some of the crew have grown some fashionably gray hair (and beards) over the years, but the slapstick mayhem is as youthful as ever. While many of the stunts and skits in the film take things to the absolute extreme, as usual, one of the most endearing aspects of Jackass Forever is the love and brotherhood that each cast member feels for one another.

