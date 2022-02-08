Interviews

Interview: ‘Jackass Forever’ with Johnny Knoxville

jackass forever
Paramount Pictures
Anthony Guivas

Anthony is a 28-year-old entertainment reporter from Miami, Florida. Anthony has reported for The Young Folks for five years, covering everything from film to music. In his spare time, he likes to imagine a world where Game of Thrones was not ruined.

Previous Article‘One Piece’ Chapter 1039 Manga Recap: A new era?
No Newer Articles