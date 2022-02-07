Comics & Graphic Novels

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1039 Manga Recap: A new era?

Viz Media, TYF Illustration
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous Article'Full Flight' interview: Ashley Schumacher discusses her favorite Disney movies, her high school band experience, and writing about grief
Next ArticleInterview: 'Jackass Forever' with Johnny Knoxville