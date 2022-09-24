Movie Reviews

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ review: A frustratingly empty sophomore effort from director Olivia Wilde

Warner Bros. Pictures
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Decide' review: Djo delivers an eclectic and playful sophomore effort
Next Article‘The Weight of Blood’ review: Tiffany D. Jackson turns to horror to unveil the insidious nature of racism in her Carrie retelling