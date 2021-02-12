Screening giveaway: See Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’ before it premieres on Netflix

These days we could all use a little more moxie. Right in time for Women’s History Month in March, the new Netflix teen comedy, Moxie, is sure to inspire us to stand up and fight for what’s right. We are excited to offer a chance for our readers to see the film early, virtually, and most importantly, for free!

Based on Jennifer Mathieu’s YA novel of the same name, Moxie follows 16-year-old Vivian (Hadley Robinson) who starts an anonymous magazine to call attention to the sexist and toxic behaviors at her high school. It sparks a “coming of rage” revolution among the student body. The film is directed by Amy Poehler, who also plays Vivian’s mother.

Netflix is hosting a special virtual advance screening of Moxie on Monday, March 1. To enter for a chance to attend the screening, click the button below and fill out the form.

Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 2 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 19 and notified via email. Winners will receive a link on March 1 to view the film within a certain time frame.

For more on Moxie, read our review of the book it’s based on, and watch the trailer below.