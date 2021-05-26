Middle Child Releases Stylish “Burn Out”

Alt-pop duo Middle Child just released their debut single/lyric video, “Burn Out,” a track lifted from the twosome’s forthcoming debut EP, slated to drop this year via Casual Jam Records.

Made up of producer Jacob Lee and singer-songwriter Mikey Wax, Middle Child’s sound blends elements of indie-pop, hip-hop, and R&B into delicious sonic confections conveying the difficulties of young adulthood, even as they establish their bona fides as songwriters in L.A.

The merging of two artists, each so gifted, suggests listeners may expect a steady stream of captivating music. Mikey Wax’s solo career resulted in a series of charting hits, including 2019’s “Do You Believe Me,” racking up more than one million views on YouTube, along with placements for Nike Swim, Hollister Clothing, United Airlines, and the FIFA World Cup.

On his part, Jacob Lee’s songs have collected more than 10 million streams, as well as placement son A&E and MTV, among others. His co-writes and productions have appeared on Spotify’s top-tier playlists, including New Music Friday, Pop Right Now, Fresh Finds, and Love Pop.

He has worked with Brooke Daye, Beren Olivia, MIDLO, Magsy, Swayday, Asher Angel, Brooke Williams, Darcy Callus, Ryan Wright, Hanco, Sad Alex, Jocelyn Alice, Leo the Kind, Kati Mac, and Savannah Sgro.

“Burn Out” opens on a low-slung, elegant piano, topped by Mikey Wax’s posh falsetto, imbuing the lyrics with tantalizing wisps of aching longing and uneasiness. He fears losing his lover, the person who keeps him “cool when I’m gonna burn out.”

Shimmering, percolating colors, like gossamer tendrils, infuse the harmonics with velvety surfaces, riding a tight, lusciously snapping beat. The highlight of “Burn Out” is the soft, luxurious falsetto timbres of Mikey Wax.

“You are the muse when I’m gonna break down / What if I should lose you? / I don’t know what I’d do, yeah. / Been on my mind for several days / I know that I’m crazy / Tearing down these paintings / I’m not myself like I’m in a haze.”

Sumptuous with lo-fi textures, as well as the deluxe voice of Mikey Wax, “Burn Out” is at once irresistible and alluring.

