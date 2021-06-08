Interviews

Ethan Gold Interview: ‘I want to heal people’s relationships with themselves so that they treat everybody and the planet better.’

Photo by Lori Lusk
Ian Krietzberg

Ian is an avid reader and ceaseless consumer of a wide variety of TV shows, films, and, of course, tons of music -- he especially enjoys early-2000s grunge. He is also a passionate writer, serving as the managing editor for his college newspaper, The Signal, and a reporter for Patch.com in addition to his work here, with TYF.

Previous Article'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' turns 10: A modern exploration narrative
No Newer Articles