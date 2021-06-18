Music Video Premiere: The Color Forty Nine – “Another World”

Hard to categorize musical outfit The Color Forty Nine introduces their brand-new music video, “Another World,” a track lifted from their forthcoming LP, String Ladders, releasing July 23.

The Color Forty Nine is difficult to wrap up in a stylistic basket because their music crosses genres, at times sounding like R.E.M., at other times conjuring up visions of Gordon Lightfoot fronting Emerson, Lake and Palmer, and still later channeling wisps of the soft, country-rock aromas of Pure Prairie League.

In 2018, The Color Forty Nine released their self-titled debut album, pervaded by glimmering suffusions of color and sprays of nuanced, atmospheric tones. The album collected two San Diego Music Award nominations, including “Best New Artist.”

Made up of Phil Beaumont, Matt Resovich, Jason Hooper, and Scott Mercado, four multi-instrumentalists with dazzling abilities, the band has shared the stage with Pinback, El Ten Eleven, Acid Mothers Temple, Eric Bachmann, and Film School, along with a 2019 tour of Japan and performances in pre-pandemic Mexico City.

During the isolation of 2020, the band wrote and recorded an array of new songs, collaborating with Rubén Albarrán of Café Tacvba and with Smithsonian Prize-winning artist Hugo Crosthwaite on a stop animation video. In addition, they are working with painters, dancers, puppeteers, animators, and filmmakers to create videos for their songs, as well as working on film and documentary scores.

“Another World” opens on an Americana-flavored melody layered with iridescent coloration. A gently braying harmonica complements the gorgeous plonk of a ukulele as soft glowing harmonies imbue the tune with gliding harmonies.

Vaguely reminiscent of R.E.M. because of the lush, musing vocals, the rhythmic undulation of the beat, ebbing and rising on exotic percussion, gives the music a pleasing countenance riding atop rounded vibrations.

Exquisitely wrought and produced, “Another World” quivers with shiny hues riding alluring tremors of rhythm, all crowned by reverie-like vocals.

