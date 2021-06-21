Music Premiere: The Transonics Release Mesmerizing “Tides”

Surfedelic power-pop outfit The Transonics introduce “Tides,” the title track from their forthcoming EP, slated to drop in August.

The Tides EP follows the band’s 2020 debut album, Lost in Time, which occupied a slot on NACC’s charts for 13 weeks.

Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, The Transonics’s sound harks back to the ‘80s, blending new wave, surf, psychedelic rock, and power-pop into contagious sonic confections reminiscent of the Eurythmics crossed with No Doubt.

Fronted by vocalist Patti Davis, whose irresistible voice recalls Gwen Stefani, The Transonics are made up of Josh Brannon, Jaime Bateman, Lisa Thiem, David Burnett, and Andrew Morgan.

“Tides” opens on chiming, sparkling tones rolling into a new wave melody flavored with intoxicating washes of hallucinogenic textures and tinges of surf-rock. When Davis’s dreamy, voguish voice enters, she infuses the lyrics with dark, mysterious nuances, at once wickedly immersive and imminent with enigmatic suggestions.

The syncopated percussion merges with the rippling bassline to imbue the rhythm with bewitching, sensuous undulations. A luminous guitar infuses ‘60s psychedelic coloration, redolent of The Byrds as percolating, ringing highlights offer shimmering leitmotifs.

Soft, wraithlike harmonies infuse the tune with a spectral patina juxtaposed against haunting timbres, adding ghost-like savors.

Suffused in kaleidoscopic gliding layers of sound, “Tides” offers tantalizing sinuous harmonics topped by the spellbinding vocals of Patti Davis.

