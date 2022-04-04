Music Premiere: Olivia Rox Introduces “Been This Way B4”

Pop/pop-rock singer-songwriter Olivia Rox unveils a brand-new single, “Been This Way B4,” via Songbird Records.

“Been This Way B4” highlights taking back your power when you find yourself in a toxic relationship.

Olivia Rox’s father is legendary jazz saxophonist Warren Hill. Thus, Olivia has music running through her veins. At the age of 15, she signed with Warner Brothers Records, followed by gaining international fame on Season 15 of American Idol, where she was a finalist.

In 2019, Olivia released her debut album, POPROX, collecting massive support from music journalists and more than 12,000,000 streams cross-platform. One of the tracks on the album – “It Girl” – went on to win the title Best Pop Song at the HMMAs.

Olivia’s catalog of hit singles encompasses “Shooting Star,” “Princess,” “It’s Christmastime,” and the aforementioned “It Girl.” In each case, the songs rocketed up the Top 40 charts of All Access, Mediabase, WhatsinStore, and Billboard.

When the COVID pandemic struck, Olivia, ever creative, began ‘The Olivia Rox Show,’ an online talk show that garnered millions of views each episode. Recently, Olivia revealed the launch of her destination music festival, ROXFEST, a joint venture between Music Getaways and Olivia, with locations including Cancun and Los Cabos.

With artists like Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, and Oliva on the bill, ROXFEST promises to be the next big music festival.

“Been This Way B4” opens on gleaming guitars and an intoxicating rhythm made up of potent percussion and a fat bassline. Olivia’s delicious voice infuses the lyrics with exuberant timbres. On the chorus, her vocals soar on coruscating textures. It’s a voice vaguely reminiscent of Liz Phair blended with Belinda Carlisle, only with more scope and vibrancy.

With “Been This Way B4,” Olivia Rox merges alluring pop-rock with her incomparable vocal talent.

