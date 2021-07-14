Music Premiere: Robert Eberle Drops Debut EP – ‘Where’s My Mind’

New York-based singer-songwriter Robert Eberle releases his debut EP, Where’s My Mind, a collection of dreamy pop and spacious alternative songs.

Robert explains the EP’s title, “I called this record ‘WHERE’S MY MIND’ because both literally and figuratively, I felt lost and that no one wanted me. My Pre-Teen/Early Teenage years continued to shut me out and make me feel unworthy.”

Only 16 years of age, Robert reveals the anguish of heartache, humiliation, high school drama, and the nightmare of being a teenager in modern society.

Influenced by artists like Billie Eilish, Madison Beer, and Panic! At the Disco, Robert composes all of his music and lyrics, working with diverse producers—Donnie Klang (Madison Beer, Sky Katz), Colton Lava, and Vincent Donnadio—to narrate moments from not only his own life but those in his periphery. The result is dark, alternative pop-rock songs with emotional impact.

Comprising five tracks, Where’s My Mind begins with “Novocaine,” opening on soft, shimmering colors flowing into a low-slung, gently gliding melody oozing shadows of melancholy and aching savors. Robert’s impassioned, evocative voice infuses the lyrics with intimate vulnerability.

“Gone Goin,” featuring Ben T, rides lambent washes of rippling coloration supported by an austere throbbing rhythm. Glistening guitar accents give the tune sad, luminous surfaces, while Robert’s complex, nuanced timbres imbue the lyrics with profound nostalgia and longing.

The title track starts off with radiant choir-like harmonies rolling into dreamy, oozing surface colors topped by Robert’s haunting voice. As the harmonics swell, the melody smolders with polished harmonies, assuming an almost numinous luster spilling seamlessly into “Shadow,” rising and falling on sinuous sheens of sound.

“I Just Needed Somebody to be Someone” travels on an elegant piano, graceful and slightly bruised. Chiming accents infuse the tune with elusive reflections as Robert’s tones take on raw passion. Mounting strings and expanding harmonies billow, giving the song opulent resonance.

At once wistful and exquisite, Where’s My Mind shivers with deep emotions exploring the byzantine realms of life.

