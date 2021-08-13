Music News

Lyric Video Premiere: ET Boys – “Something Love”

Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Free Guy' review: Not a game-changer, but Ryan Reynolds makes this epic comedy worth your free time
Next Article'Nine Perfect Strangers' review: Hulu's new series is imperfect and strange