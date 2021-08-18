Music News

New Music: Michael Brondstetter Releases “Sunset Silhouette”

Michael Brondstetter
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Vespertine' Interview: Margaret Rogerson on writing in isolation and her love of undead characters
Next Article'Zappa '88: The Last U.S. Show' review: Zappa's last rodeo is full of his eccentrics and charisma