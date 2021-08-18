New Music: Michael Brondstetter Releases “Sunset Silhouette”

Americana, pop, and rock artist Michael Brondstetter releases “Sunset Silhouette,” a song inspired by “a story I heard from a couple that met at a restaurant where he worked parking cars.”

Michael’s sound mirrors the cool, mellow flavors of what is called the ‘Topanga Canyon Sound,” a blend of harmonic elements created by artists such as Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and David Crosby.

According to Michael, “The music produced there has often been labeled as folk or soft rock for its mellow sound, but the canyon was a melting pot, crossbreeding the genres of folk, psychedelia, pop, blues, country, and rock. Laurel Canyon bloomed with melodic, atmospheric, and politicized songs that defined the moment, made by artists who defined a generation. Now, decades later, the influence of these artists of the canyon is still being heard today in artists like Harry Styles, Lana Del Rey, Mumford and Sons, Haim and more.”

Talking about how the song took shape, Michael shares, “I came up with the song idea at Michael Chaves studio. I had a title that Chaves liked, ‘Sunset Silhouette,’ plus an instrumental that I’d sent him as a musical idea. While he was lying down the base tracks, I started to write the verse “You said let’s get away….”

A warm, quixotic song, “Sunset Silhouette” opens on a gently, gleaming guitar, followed by the entry of a fat bassline and crisp percussion, giving the rhythm alluring essence. Michael’s tasty, relaxed voice imbues the lyrics with buoyant, summertime savors.

“I’m parking cars in a restaurant lot / When you handed me your keys / Walking away you turned your head / And smile at me / When you left it began to rain / So I walked you to your car.”

Brimming with aromas of luscious folk-pop, the tune takes on bright depth and dimension with an electric guitar and deliciously glowing horns as an organ adds glistening oozing accents.

Stylish and silky-smooth, yet rolling with creamy sonic undulations, “Sunset Silhouette” offers an enticing flow, topped by the yummy voice of Michael Brondstetter.

