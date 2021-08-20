Music Video Premiere: Ajay Mathur – “I Need You Now”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ajay Mathur unveils the music video for “I Need You Now,” a song about the immense magnitude and high of human relationships.

Ajay explains, “If nothing else, recent times have shown us how dearly we need human connection and closeness. Admitting that we are vulnerable or lonely is not always easy, but the rewards can be great. ‘I Need You Now’ is about stepping over our shadows and saying it out loud. I need you. Now!”

Alongside Ajay on vocals and guitar, the song showcases the talents of Fausto Medici (drums, percussion), Gregory Schaerer (bass), Kalyanjit Das (sitar), Sandip Banerjee (tablas), and Adriana Husy and Patrizia Scarnato on backing vocals.

Originally from India, at the present juncture, Ajay resides in Switzerland. His sound revolves around savors of pop, rock, and Americana embellished by traditional Indian instruments. The resulting sonic brews are wholly original and laced with yummy flavors.

2018 saw Ajay’s album, Little Boat, take home the title of ‘Germany’s Best English Language Album,’ bestowed by the German Rock & Pop Awards. Ajay’s prior albums include A Matter of Time, Come See Conquer, and 9 to 3, which was nominated for a Grammy.

In addition to holding a spot on the European Indie Music charts for 32 months in a row, Ajay’s music enjoyed appearances on the US Top 50 Rock, US Top Independent, and US Top 50 AC and Americana charts.

The intro to “I Need You Now” features a shimmering sitar, followed by segueing into a bright and breezy rhythm pulsing with contagious energy. Vibrant layers of buoyant pop colors fuse with Ajay’s deluxe, expressive voice backed by glowing harmonies, infusing the lyrics with affectionate, ebullient flavors.

Drenched in animated passion, at once upbeat and fervent, “I Need You Now” offers feel-good momentum traveling on a luscious pop melody full of dazzling gusto.

