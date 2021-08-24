Casper Sun releases new single “Mercury Glider”

SoCal ‘mellow hype’ artist Casper Sun, aka Edward Chao, recently released his brand-new single, “Mercury Glider,” a track lifted from his forthcoming debut album, Sunshine Radio, slated to drop August 31.

Edward Chao explains the song, “‘Mercury Glider’ is Casper’s way of playing off whatever emotions he gave off previously, throwing up all the walls, and talking about how great life is, or more specifically, how great life could be with Casper. It’s always fun when Casper has room to be braggadocios but ‘Mercury Glider’ flirts with how surface-level Casper’s intentions and emotions can be. Casper doesn’t want to admit any real feelings but would rather dance and skirt his way around whatever’s happening.”

The third single from Sunshine Radio, “Mercury Glider” follows on the coattails of “Wavy Luv” and “Chill W U.”

Through his music, created in his bedroom in Arcadia, California, Casper Sun probes a vast array of human emotions, blending elements of indie-pop, hip-hop, and dreamlike textures into lush, polychromatic sonic potions, fashioning a sound he refers to as “mellow hype.”

“Mercury Glider” opens on gleaming, almost strident, colors riding a throbbing bassline and crisp percussion as shimmering layers of multi-hued synths interweave overhead, infusing the melody with gossamer waves of sound. Sparkling accents give the harmonics oozing droplets of luminosity. Hints of psychedelic leitmotifs fill the tune with lysergic, ethereal textures.

Casper’s low-slung yet passionate voice imbues the lyrics with urgent melodic textures. When he shifts to a hard-hitting rapping flow, the rhymes assume tight intensity.

Vaguely reminiscent of the White Stripes because of the raw pulsation of the rhythm, when merged with the brooding, glossy synth coloration, the song takes on suffusions of potent delicacy tumescent with undeniable emotion.

“Mercury Glider” is simultaneously visceral at one level and brilliantly burnished on another level, producing a provocative fusion of rhythm and sonic washes.

