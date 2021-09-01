Music News

New Music: MediSun Unveils “Speak Love”

MediSun
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous ArticleTrope Tuesday: Why We Love Enemies to Lovers Stories
Next ArticleJake Gyllenhaal voices 911 operator in ‘The Guilty' (2021) trailer