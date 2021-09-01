New Music: MediSun Unveils “Speak Love”

Reggae/R&B singer-songwriter MediSun recently released his new single/music video, “Speak Love,” along with a dub version, entitled “Speak Love Dub” via Lustre Kings Productions.

Talking about “Speak Love,” MediSun shares, “The entire world was in the midst of the traumatic events of 2020, and I was facing a very tense period in my personal life. In spite of the discomfort I was experiencing, I felt inspired to send a healing wave of sound into Iration and uplift the collective psyche of the planet.”

He goes on, adding, “The therapeutic use of sound is the driving force behind all of the works, or bodies of work, on the horizon. Words can harm, deceive, divide, and destroy. They can also heal, enlighten, unite, and create. I aim to encourage people to choose the latter when speaking to self or others.”

Produced by Moon Bain, the song features Teflon “Zincfence” on drums, Jah D on bass, Moon Bain on guitar and writing arrangement, and the legendary Andrew “Drew Keys” Stoch on keyboards. “Drew Keys” passed on soon after the song was recorded.

MediSun says, “It was an honor to vibe with him musically and even interact with him a few times before he trodded out of this earthly plane later that year. Honors to him and his family.”

“Speak Love” opens on low-slung drifting colors rippling with textures of neo-soul. MediSun’s silky-smooth voice, warm and plush, infuses the lyrics with creamy timbres. Keys’ gently sparkling piano imbues the melody with subtle diatonic tones, giving the tune shimmering ethereal savors.

Hints of hip-hop and ‘90s soul inject the rhythm with an alluring cadence, accompanied by Jah D’s deliciously throbbing bassline. As the song proceeds, MediSun’s voice takes on nuances of reggae inflection, adding to the tune’s sumptuous flow.

Reflecting on “Speak Love,” MediSun says, “Gratitude to all who are involved in this project and all who are involved in the collective healing process. Be mindful of the words you utter, especially to the young and impressionable, because what you transmit into them is often internalized and amplified in ways that affect us all. We cannot easily stop the lone gunman when we are staring down the barrel of their weapon, but we can stop the small child who is in pain from feeling alone in their suffering. The power to create change is in being gentle with ourselves and others.”

