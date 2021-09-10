Music Video Premiere: Breathing Theory Lights It Up on “Replicas”

South Florida’s alt-metal/nu-metal monsters Breathing Theory introduces the music video, “Replicas.”

Formed in 2008, Breathing Theory dropped their debut EP, Parasite, in 2011, followed by releasing UPRISE Part 1 and UPRISE Part 2 in 2015. While Part 1 revealed their evolving sound – muscular guitars and powerhouse vocals, Part 2 uncovered the essential tour de force the band was becoming. Then, with the release of 2020s The Balance, Breathing Theory established themselves as an alt-metal juggernaut.

Comprising Britt (lead vocals), Rob Mahoney (guitar, vocals), Collin Morrison (guitar, vocals), Preston Daniel (bass), and Kegan King (drums), Breathing Theory’s sound exposes hints of Breaking Benjamin, Red, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Avenged Sevenfold, Nothing More, Memphis May Fire, Bring Me the Horizon, and Asking Alexandria.

Since their arrival, the band’s swashbuckling sound has shared the stage with Apparatus, Motionless in White, Attila, Bobaflex, Sid Wilson from Slipknot, Flaw, Mushroomhead, POD, New Year’s Day, DED, Sick Puppies, and Evanescence, along with performances at Earthday Birthday, InkCarceration, KinkFest, and Orlando’s House of Blues.

Now signed to Wake Up! Music Rocks, “Replicas” follows on the heels of Breathing Theory’s debut, “Collapse,” on the label, headed by CEO Pepper Gomez.

Wake Up! Music Rocks’ Head of A&R, Julie Reavis, explains, “It’s not every day that a band like Breathing Theory submits their work for review. It’s the kind of thing that when you hear it, you know it, and we knew we wanted to sign them. The tunes are going to come hot and heavy. Super proud of these Boys!”

“Replicas” opens on swirling, symphonic coloration flowing into surges of vicious guitars, creating a pulsating wall-of-sound on the chorus. Iridescent breakdowns imbue the harmonic tide with glistening ebbs and rises of sonic panache, ranging from soft and elegant to fierce and wickedly savage.

Britt’s vocals parade a vast scope of emotions and tones, giving the lyrics reckless rasping dynamism, escalating to polished melodicism.

The video, surreal and futuristic, conjures up memories of Ridley Scott’s artful application of dark and light in Prometheus. While cuts to the band offer glimpses of their ferocity and virtuosity, especially Kegan King’s crushing ability on the drums.

Simultaneously raw and graceful, “Replicas” is grand alt-metal with guts.

