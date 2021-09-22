Music Premiere: Marshall Oakman Releases “She’s No Doll, She’s A Woman”

Pop-rock singer-songwriter Marshall Oakman introduces “She’s No Doll, She’s A Woman,” a track lifted from his upcoming EP.

“She’s No Doll, She’s A Woman” follows on the heels of the recently released “At The Boiling Point.” Both tracks feature the talents of Kasim Sultan (bass), Liberty Devitto (drums), and Paul Pesco (guitar).

When he was only six years old, Marshall encountered a piano, whereupon he began pressing various keys, discovering tones and textures he’d never imagined existed—a doorway into another realm. Since then, he’s been writing songs, polishing his craft, generating the magic called music.

He’s recorded music with the crème de la crème of musicians, those who have played with Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Daryl Hall, Madonna, Hall & Oates, Steve Winwood, Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi, Celine Dion, Richie Sambora, Indigo Girls, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Blue Oyster Cult, Todd Rundgren, Patti Smith, Meat Loaf, The New Cars, Alicia Keys, Gary U.S. Bonds, and Mitch Ryder.

From Long Island, regularly performing at many venues in the area, including, The Cabana in Long Beach, Reel in East Rockaway, Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, and Kasey’s Rooftop in Rockville Centre, Marshall has energetically driven his skills as a spirited performer in regions along and beyond the East Coast such as the New York metropolitan area, upstate New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Marshall’s song, “Nothing’s Holding Me Back,” was featured on the soundtrack for the film, Townies, taken from his album, 24/SEVEN.

“She’s No Doll, She’s A Woman” opens on a bright piano riding a deliciously infectious rhythm reminiscent of Billy Joel. Marshall’s breezy tenor imbues the lyrics with tantalizing textures as the driving beat propels the music on buoyant colors.

A luminous, piano-filled breakdown atop rumbling drums shifts the harmonic flow, and then escalates to rolling drum fills, infusing the tune with galloping dynamics.

Brimming with radiant hues and luscious zesty momentum, “She’s No Doll, She’s A Woman” delivers sundrenched vibrance and charming vocals.

Upcoming performances:

The Cabana, Long Beach – Sat 9/25/21

Bacaro, Massapequa Park – Sat 10/9/21

Kitty O’Hara’s, Baldwin – 10/23/21

