Music Premiere: Yardan Releases “Buzzin’ Fly”

Emerging Americana artist Yardan, aka Steve Yardan, introduces “Buzzin’ Fly,” which is not only his debut single but an alluring re-imagining of a song by Tim Buckley, the father of Jeff Buckley.

Produced and arranged by Andrew Hendryx, the mandolinist for Americana band Yarn, “Buzzin’ Fly” features Hendryx (mandolin), Grammy winner Michael Cleveland (fiddle), Matt Zeiner (piano), John Pickman (drums), Clint Van Germert (bass), and Jeremy A. Wall (saxophone), as well as Tamika Tyan, a gospel/R&B vocalist discovered online by Yardan.

Yardan, who grew up near New Haven, Connecticut, has been playing guitar since childhood. After attending Syracuse University, where he studied industrial design, Yardan worked designing ponchos, sunglasses, T-shirts, medical devices, guitar amplifiers, and military fastening systems.

Yardan and Hendryx met in grade school and Yardan credits the encouragement of Hendryx for his advent as an artist, referring to his emergence as “a prophecy/destiny that unfolded over time.”

He goes on to add, “Recording this song with Andrew and these amazing musicians has given me a chance to spread my wings in a big way, in a direction I always thought about but had not followed in the past. It’s given me a fresh perspective on my life, and I realize there is so much more to write and sing about.”

Once the song was recorded, the pandemic put it on the back burner for a year, followed by new vocal and guitar parts, and then mixing by Mike Butler and mastering by Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering Studios.

“Buzzin’ Fly” opens on a delicious sparkling piano riding gentle, shuffling percussion, followed by the lush voice of Tamika Tyan, imbuing the lyrics with warm, dazzling tones. Yardan’s voice enters, injecting deep tenor hues. The two voices balance each other perfectly, forming an aura of plush timbres.

Low-slung yet potent, the melody rolls, spills, and undulates with luscious layers of Americana – a braying saxophone, tight percussion, sawing fiddle, and glimmering piano. As the tune culminates, it forms a scrumptious wall-of-sound embellishing the sumptuous tones of Tamika Tyan.

With “Buzzin’ Fly,” Yardan immediately establishes his musical bona fides. He is definitely an artist to keep an eye on.

