TV Reviews

‘Nancy Drew’ 3×10 review: “The Confession of the Long Night” makes George and Nick face the harsh truth

Colin Bentley/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleMusic Premiere: Yardan Releases “Buzzin’ Fly”
No Newer Articles