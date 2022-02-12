Music Reviews

“Laurel Hell” Album review: Mitski returns with a sobering and contemplative look at music and her relationship with it

Dead Oceans
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous ArticleMusic Video: 1st Base Runner Releases “Near Me”
No Newer Articles