Leo Sawikin Releases Gorgeous “You Love Too Much”

Talking about the inspiration of “You Love Too Much,” singer-songwriter Leo Sawikin shares, “I first got the idea for ‘You Love Too Much’ watching The Sopranos. There is a tragic character named Gloria Atrillo on the show, who has serious struggles with romantic relationships. she becomes very infatuated with Tony Soprano and completely loses herself in her love for him until she scares him away. I wrote this song to give comfort to people who struggle to find balance in their relationships and have a toxic addiction to the high of being in love.”

“You Love Too Much” is a track from Leo’s latest album, Row Me Away, which was recorded at Sound on Sound Studios and produced by Grammy-winner Marc Swersky, mixed by Tony Black and Seth Von Paulus, and mastered by Leon Zervos.

Row Me Away is Leo’s first album under his own name. His previous three albums were released under The Chordaes.

Explaining the scope of Row Me Away, Leo told Atwood Magazine, “The record is about living in a world that’s crumbling beneath our feet and trying to figure out how to live day by day. It’s about wondering whether it’s worth it to invest in the future when everything is so uncertain. Each song looks at that world from a different perspective whether it’s wanting to escape from it, wondering how things went so wrong, wishing we had savored the good times, making tough decisions and sacrifices for the greater good, wondering what it means to be in love when nothing in the world seems to be truly permanent and accepting that our existence in the universe is fleeting.”

“You Love Too Much” opens on a sparkling piano riding a measured rhythm. A crying steel guitar imbues the tune with quixotic tones, as well as a faint echo of lingering yearning and nostalgia. For some reason, Leo’s evocative voice conjures up suggestions of Christopher Cross.

The plush sonic leitmotifs of the song emerge and glide on delicious layers of coloration as Leo’s alluring tones, ranging from tender and poignant to affectionate and empathetic, fill the lyrics with passionate timbres.

“Seems you’re always fighting in your sleep / Stuck inside a hole that’s way too deep / You spend your days denying all you see / Your kindness and the world just don’t agree … / You love too much.”

Beautifully wrought and arranged, “You Love Too Much” touches a plaintive chord in listeners’ hearts.

Follow Leo Sawikin Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Spotify