Album Review: Pluralone Releases Excellent ‘This Is The Show’

Pluralone, aka Josh Klinghoffer, the former guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, touring guitarist for Pearl Jam, and guitarist for Eddie Vedder’s Earthling band, releases a new album, entitled This Is The Show.

Talking about the album, Josh shares, “’This Is The Show’ started as one thing, wound up another. In my mind, it was gonna be about something specific, kinda turned out that way, and kinda…actually most certainly turned out to be something completely different. Something far greater than I could’ve ever imagined. It was made with a lot of love and a lot of care over another unsure and uneasy year.”

This Is The Show’s genesis occurred in 2020 when Josh wrote “I Don’t Feel Well,” a song about Mars Volta bassist Juan Alderete, who had been injured in a bike accident. Josh sent the song to close friends to collaborate on.

The collaborative process resulted in Josh working with Dot Hacker again. The band decided they wanted to put together another album, but scheduling conflicts got in the way. As an alternative, Josh and Dot Hacker guitarist/keyboardist Clint Walsh decided to work on a new Pluralone album.

Writing 10 new songs, Josh sent them to Clint for feedback and enhancement. The end result of the collaboration is This Is The Show, which reflects Josh’s passion for history and channels themes of modern anxiety, post-World War II tension, and interpersonal relationships. The nucleus of the album revolves around the two artists’ deep connection.

The album begins with “The Fight for the Soul,” riding a rumbling rhythm as a droning synth gives the harmonics luminous coloration. Slightly ominous and portentous, the tune undulates with mesmerizing energy.

Highlights include “Offend,” which conjures up memories of Bob Dylan and Tom Petty, rolling out on a potent, thrumming rhythm. “Any More Alone,” emanating an entrancing wall-of-sound laced with textures of prog-rock and viscous alt-rock. Josh’s nasal voice imbues the lyrics with lamenting colors.

“Claw Your Way Out” features former Jane’s Addiction bassist and Dot Hacker drummer Eric Gardner. Dreamy synths ride a finessed rhythm as Josh’s voice, reminiscent of Billy Corgan, gives the lyrics luscious flavors.

“Scape,” opening on a tasty drum shuffle and austere sparkling piano as Josh’s strident tones infuse the lyrics with emotional anguish. The final track, “Life Kills,” travels on an elegant, sad piano as Josh’s voice injects the lyrics with aching timbres.

This Is The Show is difficult to classify but is superb, rife with misty flowing hues, beguiling rhythms, and the allure of exceptional composition.

