Album Review: Mighty Mystic Drops ‘Giant’

Roots-rock-reggae artist Mighty Mystic releases his new album, Giant.

Mighty Mystic is considered one of the leaders in the roots-rock-reggae scene. Born in Jamaica and now based in the U.S., four of Mighty Mystic’s albums hit Billboard’s Top 10.

His high flying, stage diving brand of reggae music is electrifying and has captivated listeners on 30 national tours, as well as international tours. Mighty Mystic came on the scene in 2006 after scoring back-to-back international hits with “Riding on the Clouds” and “Revolution.”

With the release of his first album, Wake Up the World in 2010, he achieved overwhelming success. He followed with Concrete World, The Art of Balance, and Enter the Mystic, all of which, like Wake Up the World, appeared in Billboard’s Top 10.

Mighty Mystic has toured or shared the stage with Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Damian Marley, Buju Banton, Stephen Marley, Shaggy, SOJA, Toots and the Maytals, Collie Buddz, Sean Paul, Lee Scratch Perry, Barrington Levy, The Wailers, John Brownʼs Body, Luciano, Third World, Freddie McGregor, Capleton, Badfish, and the Dirty Heads.

Kevin Mark Holness, aka Mighty Mystic, spent his early years in Goshen, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, followed by his family relocating to the U.S. when he was nine years old. There, he and his brother, Stephen, started performing reggae rap. Later, they began performing as Thunder Band, which dropped two singles, “Riding on the Clouds” and “Revolution.”

Comprising 13-tracks, entry points on Giant include “King Me Now,” a reggae-rock-infused song riding a potent rhythm as the powerfully bewitching voice of Mighty Mystic delivers subtle yet plush timbres.

“Goshen’s” tasty one-drop rhythm is topped by dazzling colors of roots-reggae, including skiffing keyboards and swelling harmonics. Mystic’s vocals, at once portentous and slightly dangerous, give the lyrics tension-filled vibes.

Advertisement

A personal favorite, “Nervous” opens on a deliciously alluring drum shuffle, and then flows into velvety harmonics, smooth and quixotic, as Mystic relates his edginess when passing by a gorgeous woman. The feel and mood of the song are cashmere and intoxicating.

Skiffing guitars and a rounded, massive bassline give “Satellites” colossal oomph, while the mid-tempo rhythm imbues the tune with beguiling heaving textures. Whereas “Dream,” featuring MediSun, swings on low-slung reggae flavors as glowing harmonies infuse the song with a scrumptious dimension.

Giant is a gigantically good album, full of irresistible layers of roots-rock-reggae.

Follow Mighty Mystic Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Spotify

Advertisement