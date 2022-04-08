Music News

Centershift Releases “And So…,” featuring Tallulah Swasey

Centershift
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Ambulance' review: Michael Bay's worst movies are still just Tuesday
Next Article'A Magic Steeped in Poison' review: Judy I. Lin brews a magical Chinese inspired fantasy