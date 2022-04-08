Centershift Releases “And So…,” featuring Tallulah Swasey

Los Angeles-based alt-rock outfit Centershift drops their new track, “And So…,” featuring Tallulah Swasey of Grumpy Plum.

The brainchild of vocalist/guitarist Jasan Radford, formerly of Onesidezero and Abloom, who in 2001 released a Nu Metal album described by VH1 as one of the 12 most underrated albums of the year.

Made up of Radford, Mike Tarabotto (drums), Ryan Shane Stuber (guitar), and Ted Wenri (bass), Centershift’s genesis occurred when Radford and Tarabotto played together in the alt-rock band Bluprnt, followed by Onesidezero, which recorded “Is This Room Getting Smaller,” and touring with big-name bands like System Of A Down, Incubus, and Static X.

While touring with Dredg, Radford met Ted Wenri of Bemus. A recent addition to Centershift, Ryan Stuber, played with Radford in another project – The Knife Outline.

Radford explains, “Over the years, we got together, formulated songs, and always knew we wanted to play together. Finally, through the stars aligning, we created Centershift.”

He goes on, adding, “We were going to call the band ONE, but felt that was too much [like] Onesidezero. It was time to write something fresh and new.”

Tallulah Swasey, the guitarist/vocalist of slop-pop/pop-punk outfit Grumpy Plum, joins Centershift on “And So…”

“And So…” opens on a muscular, propelling rhythm topped by waves of potent guitars brimming with vaguely retro savors. Radford’s tight, aggressive voice imbues the lyrics with heedless energy, giving the tune a reckless dynamism.

Advertisement

Swasey’s deliciously evocative voice provides backing harmonies and merges with Radford’s on the chorus, adding juxtaposing filaments of luminous timbres. Tarabotto’s finessed yet Jovian drumming offers “And So…” a solid rock-solid foundation.

Centershift has it going on! “And So…” rolls out ferocious alt-rock flavors highlighted by the superb voices of Jasan Radford and Tallulah Swasey.

Follow Centershift Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

Advertisement