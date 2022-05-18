‘Beauty in Transience’ review: Producer and DJ Marc Straight releases debut LP

Melodic dubstep DJ and producer Marc Straight introduces his debut album, Beauty in Transience, which showcases the transformative process of shifting pain into power.

Talking about the album, Marc shares, “‘Beauty in Transience’ might be different to me than it is to others. I began writing it in 2018 because I just loved melodic dubstep and wanted to get better. However, I changed it over the course of 2020 until now as a way to process the struggle of grief when losing people in my life that meant the world to me.”

He adds, “Now, ‘Beauty in Transience’ is multiple stories, multiple perspectives all coming together to form one cohesive ideal – life can be difficult. It can feel impossible to be okay but there are people that love and need us to keep trying and one day it’ll be better. I hope listening to the album helps someone as much as it helped me during the writing process.”

The album features an array of female talent in the electronic music industry, including collaborations with Yuki, Ellen Rose, Azuria Sky, Dani King, and Gracie Van Brunt.

Comprising nine tracks, the album starts off with “Thank You For Saving Me But I Wish You Didn’t,” featuring Xanthe Huynh, opening on low-slung, dramatic colors topped by Huynh’s soft, velvety voice. Slowly building, the synths ramp-up to bright, glowing textures with glimmering accents.

Highlights include “Keep Me Around” with Ellen Rose, whose delicate, crystalline voice imbues the lyrics with a yearning desire for real emotional connection. Surging with hazy coloration riding a measured, potent rhythm, the tune evokes complex passions.

“Stay” features the lusciously expressive vocals of Immeral, whose redolent timbres infuse the lyrics with profound longing. On “Distant Heart,” California-based producer Eighti8 and Dani King join Marc to offer a delicious ebbing and rising tune with vivid drops. King’s deluxe voice infuses the lyrics with thrilling nuances under exquisite lilting control.

Gracie Van Brunt’s opulent voice gives “Distant Mirror” ozone smelling misty textures, followed by soaring to impressive sonic levels, conveying heartbreaking passion.

Evoking an otherworldly, glistering realm of stylish leitmotifs, crowned by superb voices, Beauty in Transience reveals the need to find and be found in the mystery of life.

Follow Marc Straight

