Music Reviews

‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ review: Radiohead side project, The Smile’s dystopian debut inspires despite darkness

Self Help Tapes LLP
Noah Abbott

Noah Abbott is currently buffering with his life. He enjoys sharing mixtapes (not his own of course), writing creatively, and thrifting to save the planet. When he's not listening to music, he's trying out new things, just badly.

Previous Article'Men' review: Despite technical achievements, Alex Garland's new horror film gets lost in the metaphor
No Newer Articles