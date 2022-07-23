Interview: Talking with Biicla about his new album, ‘Yes Place’

International singer-songwriter, and producer, Biicla releases his second album, Yes Place, via Good Luck Have Fun.

Biicla arrived on the dance music scene with the release of his debut LP, No Place, in 2020, which received acclaim from Billboard, EDM.com, Dancing Astronaut, and BBC Radio. Optimism loomed, yet with the constant change of faces, friends, and management, Biicla found it hard to find “home.”

Biicla explains, “For a few years, I have been thinking about where and how to move on. Constant trips alone, a new team, new friends, and endless thoughts in my head, as well as my first performances in America. All of this was like in the movies, and naturally, it affected my music.”

He goes on to add, “The album ‘No Place’ was about finding myself and in 2022 I think I found myself. I just decided to create a light dance album for you that will touch you to the depths of your soul, because it is inspired by the new events and people I have met during this time. I share my fresh look at electronic music with you in this new album. Its full name was: ‘Yes! I think I found a place.’ but I decided to shorten it and leave it to just ‘Yes Place’ as opposed to the last album ‘No Place.’”

The Young Folks spoke with Biicla to find out more about the person behind the music, the inspiration for Yes Place, and his definition of success.

What three things can’t you live without?

Jazz, hiking, beer.

What inspired your new album, Yes Place?

I inspired myself for this album. So many interesting things happened this year. Trips, new acquaintances, and new friends.

What did you discover about yourself during the writing process?

It’s not really a studio album. I used to show up in the studio when I was doing postproduction. All tracks were written on trips.

What does the “Yes Place” LP mean to you?

On the way to creating the album, I found my own sound and learned what I want in the future from my music.

How did you get started in music?

I’ve loved music all my life, been a promoter, and did parties. So I touched on the industry. And then I decided to make my own special music with a personal style.

Which singers/musicians influenced your sound?

I am inspired by the music itself, and its subtle details. I can’t say any authors. But I can single out the cool musicians I’m listening to now. Rufus du sol, Fred Again, Rome in Silver, Four Tet, Tourist.

If you had to explain your sound to the uninitiated, what would you say?

It sounds like something soft, sometimes creaky, a little metallic with a retro smell.

Did your sound evolve naturally, or did you deliberately push it in a certain direction?

I’ve always known how I want my tracks to sound, but I’ve been learning for a long time to make it sound the way I want it to.

What inspires your writing? Do you draw inspiration from poems, music, or other media?

For me, it’s more important how the vocals sound in my tracks, whether it’s samples or vocalists I’ve worked with. Because I am writing dance music at this step of my career. When I record my vocals, I just tell my story, the words and the idea of the melody come to mind by themselves.

Which artists in your opinion are killing it right now?

Oh, I think Fred again.., Rufus du sol, Nikki Nair.

How do you define success?

I think success is being evaluated by sold-outs.

What can your fans look forward to over the next six months? New material? Live gigs?

Live shows, music videos, and next album, ha-ha.

