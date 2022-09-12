Interviews

Interview: Papi Shiitake talks about “Mexican Moonlight,” His upcoming album, and His love for anime

Papi Shiitake
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'Big Brother 24' Weeks 6-9 review: The truth about Kyle rocks the house
No Newer Articles