Mad Men Men S1E9: ‘Shoot’ [Podcast]

We’re back from Mamie’s funeral, so don’t call us Cutups. This week, special guest Katey Stoetzel joins us to shoot yet another episode of Mad Men Men, aptly titled “Shoot,” the ninth episode of Season 1. Betty’s therapy sessions have been firing on all cylinders. For once, Don’s the one getting seduced by a creepy ad executive. And yes, we can confirm Peggy Olsen loves lobster, so all bullies deserve a punch.

In case this is your first time digging into Mad Men Men, this podcast tackles Mad Men from the perspective of someone who hasn’t really watched the show, someone who went through it once a long time ago, and a superfan who watches excessively it instead of having a functional social life. You can find our previous episodes here.

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015. The show stars Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Robert Morse, and many more. The opening instrumental theme heard at the beginning of this podcast is “A Beautiful Mine” by RJD2. Podcast illustration is by Jon Negroni. You can find more TYF podcasts here.

