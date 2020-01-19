TV Reviews

Supernatural 15×09 Review: “The Trap” sets up multiple ends; Sam loses hope

Colin Bentley/The CW
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleNancy Drew 1x10 Review: "The Mark of the Poisoner's Pearl" unites the group with shared goals
Next ArticleBook Review: Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen