‘Nancy Drew’ 2×2 review: “The Reunion of Lost Souls” digs up the ghosts of the past

The CW’s Nancy Drew loves its ghosts. Like, a lot! At any moment hiding in the shadows in Horseshoe Bay, there is no doubt a spirit or poltergeist hanging around to cause some chaos. “The Reunion of Lost Souls” was the culmination of many clever nods and easter eggs planted throughout the previous episodes. Good job to Nancy Drew for tying everything together and having those nudge-and-wink moments! It’s twists like the appearance of the dead people that makes this dark mystery a series that can’t be missed.

“The Reunion of Lost Souls” seemed like a filler mystery at first—much of its plot had to do with searching for the missing record from the Season 2 premiere. However, this adventure dived deeper into the lore of the Aglaeca and showcased many more scenes of the #DrewCrew together. Much of what makes Nancy Drew so addictive as a TV series (the dark mysteries, supernatural enemies, crime-solving pals) were featured in abundance here. Especially the Drew Crew working together to solve the mystery. The show is at its strongest whenever they’re friends and working together. If you love the series or are a newbie, this was a great episode to jump into the fray.

Having the spirits confined to one episode was a smart decision for the pacing. In other series, the five ghosts would’ve spread across several mysteries as each member faced their own poltergeist equivalent trying to harm them or give a clue. By focusing on just Mac and his involvement with Nick, the story nicely tied up all loose ends to keep the group and the plot moving forward. The Drew Crew already has an individual death curse plaguing them, they didn’t need someone from the Class of the Aglaeca 1975 harming them too. And this faster pace added more weight to the mystery as the victim connections rose and more details of the curse became apparent, giving us as viewers a much-needed sense of urgency.

Mac as the villainous spirit was an interesting Monster of the Week. It’s a familiar face if you remembered his earlier appearance, and his haunting had an air of serious threat. Compared to some previous enemies, Mac would’ve successfully killed Nick had they not found the vinyl in time to play the music. It’s great whenever Nancy and friends successfully deduce the clues needed to find what they’re looking for; the vinyl could’ve been anywhere had the bartender not placed it in the jukebox.

Although, “The Reunion of Lost Souls” did expose one area that Nancy Drew needs to tread lightly: their crime-solving abilities. Nancy, Bess, George, Ace, and Nick are resourceful and smart people who get the job done, but the investigations shouldn’t be easy enough for them to solve in a manner of minutes. Like, coincidentally finding a Polaroid that tied it all together, full histories of backstories in books, a computer program that quickly translates French lyrics from a song—these elements helped push the plot forward, but it stopped being believable. Realistically, all of these elements (and more) wouldn’t have conveniently come together and allowed them to breeze through the mystery; there needs to be a balance for how the group gets past a hurdle.

The same goes for Nancy’s growing partnership with the investigator. There is no world where the detective would’ve given Nancy all that information about Buddy and the crime! The detective may have worked with Nancy to find out more, but all the medical details wouldn’t be given freely with no context. And, after the officers swarmed the abandoned orphanage, more questions would’ve been in store for Nancy and friends about why they were at the building and how they found a hidden body. It’s just way too convenient.

Nick’s mom visiting Horseshoe Bay was a pleasant surprise, particularly because of her quick involvement with working with the Drew Crew. (Why hasn’t Carson jumped at the chance to team up with his daughter before?). Millie’s heart was in the right place, and most of what she said made a lot of sense; if Nick hadn’t stayed in Horseshoe Bay for as long as he did, he wouldn’t be involved in this Aglaeca mess. But what stood out as Millie’s most likable qualities were that she quickly turned over a new leaf to support Nick/George and the team didn’t have to tell her twice about ghosts. Millie believed them and jumped at the chance to help after a few bumps along the way. That’s the type of teamwork the Drew Crew appreciates.

Could Carson and Ace’s new friendship lead to a potential romance between Ace and Nancy? There’s a love square being formed between Nancy, Ace, Nick, and George. George/Nick are together, but Nick and Nancy still have some sparks in their friendship, which we’ve expected in their pairing. But, it’s the tender moments brewing between Ace and Nancy that translate to an unspoken connection, like their prolonged looks and moments of caring about their safety. Ace and Nancy coming together to start a romance wouldn’t be the most surprising development.

“The Reunion of Lost Souls” raised the stakes for the threat looming over the Drew Crew. The group faced their potential future and conquered another ghost hiding in their town, adding another abandoned building to their list. The group has three days left before the Aglaeca starts, and between Nick foolishly still driving his car and the group searching for answers, this season is working toward a thrilling reveal that could leave us wanting more.

