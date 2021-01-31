TV Reviews

‘Nancy Drew’ 2×2 review: “The Reunion of Lost Souls” digs up the ghosts of the past

George helping a hurt Nick on Nancy Drew
Colin Bentley/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous ArticleSundance 2021: 'Knocking' depicts the horrors that happen when no one is listening
No Newer Articles