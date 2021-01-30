Movie Reviews

Sundance 2021: ‘Knocking’ depicts the horrors that happen when no one is listening

Läsk
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleSundance 2021: 'How it Ends' tackles the end of the world with only some success
Next Article'Nancy Drew' 2x2 review: "The Reunion of Lost Souls" digs up the ghosts of the past