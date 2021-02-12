Movie Reviews

‘To All the Boys 3’ review: ‘Always and Forever’ takes its title seriously

Netflix
Gabrielle Bondi

Gabrielle founded The Young Folks in 2010 with Luciana Villalba. Since then, she has served as editor-in-chief and oversees the staff and editorial content on The Young Folks. She recently graduated from Northwestern University and is now working on her master's degree at the Medill School of Journalism.

Previous Article'Malcolm & Marie' review: 'Euphoria' creator spins his wheels in cold isolation drama
Next Article11 best moments from the 'To All the Boys' film trilogy