‘Big Brother’ Canada 9 Week 2 Review: The Sunsetters controlled the week

The outcome of Big Brother Canada 9’s Week #2 was up in the air right to the final few hours. This round was a prime example of how fun and thrilling Big Brother can be when the houseguests give it their all to play the game. Sure, the outcome ended up being the safe option, but the back-and-forth within the majority alliance flipped consistently so that Josh’s and Rohan’s chances weren’t so simple. Week #2 kept us all on our toes—it’s a shame that the edited episodes didn’t match the truth and fire that came from the 24/7 live feeds.

The Sunsetters alliance (Latoya, Jedson, Tychon, Tina, Beth, and Kiefer) had all the power this round. Regardless of who actually won the Head of Household, the alliance manipulated and determined the vote. Large majority alliances are frustrating and boring to no end, but we have to give the group their credit for what they pulled off during Week #2. The group easily manipulated Austin into feeling comfortable and controlling their votes, no one fully put the pieces together of who was in this alliance, and the group had established several successful parachute alliances outside of the core group (i.e., Tera, Austen, Breydon, etc.). The group has all the potential of making it far in the season if they can keep it together.

Speaking of Austin’s HOH, what was she doing? Austin was more preoccupied with playing popular girl and hanging out with her friends instead of playing Big Brother Canada. Going after Josh as her main target was the easiest decision that didn’t create trouble against her, but the move didn’t benefit her game—she left Week #2 in the same position she came into it (i.e., on the outside). Winning HOH should be used as an opportunity to build alliances and set up the foundation for weeks to come. Austin didn’t use her time appropriately and that inability could see her land as a nominee pretty soon.

Global TV

Tina, on the other hand, primed herself in a perfect position. Did anyone expect her to be the most strategically and socially strong houseguest? Everyone loves Tina! People want to work with her, they trust, and they don’t second-guess whenever she’s talking with another player. Tina easily moves throughout the house and ingratiates herself into the group; that role (like Andy from Big Brother 15) works to her advantage because she joins every conversation and builds trust. And much of the decision toward stopping the flip vote came from Tina’s private conversations with people.

Latoya is playing a similar strategy and the majority of the house likes her, but unlike Tina, the house has connected her in a strong Tychon/Jedson/Latoya trio, with Beth as an extended fourth due to the love triangle. As mentioned in last week’s review, Latoya is running the house, but her control isn’t the most subtle and one wrong move could topple that house of cards. Latoya sticking her neck out to flip the vote and expose Kiefer’s strategy was a bold move that showcased where she stood in the alliance. Houseguests need to make these types of moves, but for her to walk away unscathed, it’s a fine balance that needs to be held. Latoya has the power to do this; she needs to play a bit of Tina’s strategy to blend and make the pitches through 1-on-1 conversations.

The love triangle of Tychon/Beth/Jedson will blow up in their faces if they don’t iron things out. Beth’s flirtatious strategy feels like an homage to Alison’s strategy from Big Brother 4 (i.e., being flirty, fun, and manipulating the guys to advance in the game). There’s nothing wrong with the strategy; if done right, it can carry her far into the game as she uses each guy as a shield and manipulates their moves. However, Beth needs to make sure she’s in control of how much time she hangs out with the guys and that no one develops feelings. If both Tychon and Jedson end up liking Beth, they’ll turn on each other and force her to make a decision. Or, they’ll turn on her to protect their Final 2 deal.

The two challenges during Week #2 were fun and prime staples of Big Brother/Survivor. Firstly, the ball balancing bow is a redesigned take on a classic Survivor challenge—it won’t be surprising if this game returns for the next Survivor. The key to that strategy is concentration and keeping a good center of gravity. The Power of Veto competition is a classic Big Brother game with balancing and locking in the highest number. Kiefer made the right call by waiting it out for a bit before locking in the number. You never know if another houseguest will keep going just to overtake his number of apples. It’s better to wait it out to be sure that no one can catch up to him.

Global TV

Josh being evicted was completely surprising due to his poor performance the last two weeks. Josh was a master of chaos, but he couldn’t connect with anyone to form alliances. It’s strange the other houseguests didn’t utilize him in the game; he had no connections and he was the biggest target—that extra vote is a powerful commodity. Nothing could’ve saved Josh unless he completed restarted the season; his fate was set as he couldn’t connect with his fellow houseguests. Unless The Sunsetters had decided to keep him, surviving was only in their hands.

Week #2 of Big Brother Canada 9 developed into a roller-coaster week of potential flipped votes. The action didn’t turn until the final few days, but in those remaining hours, the drama picked up and the house turned. It’s a shame Josh didn’t have a great experience in the house and that much of the action didn’t make it to the episodes. Though, if Big Brother Canada 9 utilizes this momentum, this could be the spark that elevates this into being one of the best seasons in a while.

Big Brother Canada 9 airs new episodes on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursdays on Global TV, and streams new episodes the following day on globaltv.com.