Movie Reviews

SXSW 2021 review: ‘The End of Us’ takes a look at quarantine inspired relationship troubles

SXSW Online
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Big Brother' Canada 9 Week 2 Review: The Sunsetters controlled the week
Next ArticleWomen & Horror: Female sexuality and monstrosity awakens in Julia Ducournau’s ‘Raw’