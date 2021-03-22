‘Big Brother’ Canada 9 week 3 review: The outsiders united to flip the power

A turning of the tide rocked the Big Brother Canada 9 house during Week #3. Those on the outside of the majority alliance banded together to flip the power and gain a little advantage for themselves. Whenever fans have hoped for a competing alliance to combat those in power, this week was the perfect example for that development. The Sunsetters weren’t able to steamroll the game anymore, and with that shakeup, Big Brother Canada 9 continued to be a thrilling breath of fresh air for any reality TV fan. The season is delivering fun and more!

Firstly, The Sunsetters should’ve voted out Rohan instead of Josh during Week #2. Josh was a complete outsider and a number they could’ve used to their advantage. Rohan, on the other hand, was working with Kyle and a few outsiders, but he could’ve armed forces against the majority alliance. The problem is that The Sunsetters kept waffling right down to the final minutes on whether to vote Rohan or Josh out. You should never plot a full-scale flip in the final moments before a vote! Settle on a decision and stick to it.

The Sunsetters spent the entire week changing their minds, and by debating in the last stretch, they exposed their alliance and couldn’t cover up their messiness. That move caused endless drama that shaped the trajectory of Week #3. Kiefer blaming Victoria for the last-minute flip, Latoya holding flip conversations in the side rooms, The Sunsetters demanding players like Tera and Tina to vote, and the confrontation from Kyle/Rohan were some of the messy moves no one could contain. Though, as viewers, it was beautiful to witness the games crumbling around all the houseguests, especially those who were overconfident and thought they had the majority.

Global TV

Victoria’s reign as Head of Household was one such messy turn of events no one could’ve predicted. Gaining the power to control the vote and forming The Oddballs alliance brought on a new wave of HOH-itis that potentially ruined her game. Some houseguests forget that HOH only lasts for one week; the house actually determines who gets voted out, and if the HOH rubs everyone the wrong way, the house could flip the vote if they wanted. Victoria claimed her throne and held it against The Sunsetters, making statements and plays that burned bridges she had built pre-HOH. It’s a miracle if Tychon, Jedson, Beth, and Kiefer don’t target her during Week #4 and evict her.

Though, we have to give Victoria her kudos for Week #3 – she flipped the house and made the first real powerful move of Big Brother Canada 9! Latoya was a huge target in the house and The Sunsetters were controlling everything. The alliance had a straight path to the finals if no one took a shot against them; this move added some doubt to their future and planted the seeds that could break them apart. Some moments like The Sunsetters willing to vote Kiefer out, people suspecting Beth of betrayals, and Tina playing the middle between both alliances could be the sparks that split the group. Victoria took her stand to make the biggest move instead of the easiest one. Granted, keeping Latoya and targeting Kiefer would’ve probably kept her target tiny, but at least she’s willing to play the game and make a big move.

Do The Oddballs have a chance of surviving after this week? Probably not. The group of Austin, Breydon, Kyle, Rohan, Victoria, Tera, and Tina (the latter two have played the middle) were an alliance of convenience to strike The Sunsetters. If someone from their group wins the next HOH, the group may reform to ensure some safety, but they’ll most likely turn on each other for their own safety. Still, The Oddballs were strong in the time they spent together; the group should consider thinking about the long-term and what they can do together.

The challenges this round all had lottery/gambling themes to them – this seems in part due to sponsorship agreements with the series and their partners. Big Brother Canada is very open about its sponsorships and how the series is run, thanks largely in part due to the funds received from deals. All three games were fun, challenging, and provided good TV – the knockout HOH is a classic game and one that changes the flow of the house. Anyone could win it if they’re lucky; even the Power of Veto competition was open for the taking. If keeping Big Brother Canada around requires more of these sponsorship weeks, let’s bring them all on!

Tina and Tera were playing a tricky game of staying in the middle. Between the pair, Tera has emerged as the stronger houseguest and the one who could easily avoid any blowback. The houseguests previously looked at her as an easy pawn, but after the powers shifted, she became a needed vote and someone openly willing to work with the players. Tina, on the other hand, distanced herself from her groups because she didn’t want to play the manipulative mastermind anymore. Tina should’ve stayed the course because it’s now made her look untrustworthy and someone the players can’t depend on. The Sunsetters and Oddballs may seek her out for her vote, but she’s not in control anymore, which she needed to hold some regard to protect her position when the time came.

Advertisement

Global TV

Latoya getting evicted was the sharp fall no one could’ve predicted so soon. In previous reviews, I cautioned that her social game with fellow players would’ve turned against her, but the odds would’ve reached that point later on. For Latoya to be evicted in Week #3, that was a series of events that worked strongly against her. Firstly, why didn’t she campaign harder? She took the house’s word that Kiefer was the main target and didn’t do anything; Latoya should’ve worked on individual connections to secure the votes and showcase how valuable she was to keep around.

Finally, Victoria had it in to get Latoya out. Unless Latoya kept reassuring Victoria that she was good, there was nothing that could’ve changed Victoria’s mind to flip on a different member of the alliance. Victoria had her sights set on Latoya due to the conversations from the alliance. Arguably, Latoya was stronger for Victoria’s game because Latoya wanted to work with her, but she got the bigger threat out of the house who would’ve won in the finale. It’s a tough call to make; this one benefited more of the long-term victory than the short-term ally.

Week #3 of Big Brother Canada 9 shifted the balance of power to the outsiders and they took advantage while the iron was hot. The majority alliance was powerless as one of their numbers was sent out the door. This is the type of week fans love to see because it’s unpredictable and it causes chaos. Hopefully, there are more weeks like this in the season to keep us on our toes.

Big Brother Canada 9 airs new episodes on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursdays on Global TV, and streams new episodes the following day on globaltv.com.

Advertisement