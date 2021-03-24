Movie Reviews

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ review: An epic, overly long, and chaotic superhero tale that still improves on its predecessor on almost every level

HBO Max/DC Comics
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleWomen & Horror: Lynne Ramsay explores motherhood and identity in 'We Need to Talk About Kevin'
No Newer Articles