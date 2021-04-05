TV Reviews

‘Big Brother Canada 9’ week 5 review: The invisible HOH squanders its potential

Austin Diary Room Big Brother Canada 9
Global TV
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' 2x10 review: "The Spell of the Burning Bride" has fun with a new side of Nancy
No Newer Articles