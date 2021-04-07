Book Features

‘You Were Made for Me’ author Jenna Guillaume lists her favorite teen rom-coms

TYF Staff

We're just a bunch of young folks writing about film, TV, music, books & video games. Sometimes we do group posts or posts from visiting writers like the one you just read. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @TheYoungFolks

Previous Article'Big Brother Canada 9' week 5 review: The invisible HOH squanders its potential
Next Article'Kisses and Croissants' review: Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau's debut offers a magical Parisian escape