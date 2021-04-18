TV Reviews

‘Nancy Drew’ 2×12 review: “The Trail of the Missing Witness” builds Ace’s bond with his brother

Nancy, Ace, and Grant find a clue on Nancy Drew
Colin Bentley/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'Big Brother Canada 9' weeks 6 and 7 review: Kiefer benefits from a waffled vote
No Newer Articles