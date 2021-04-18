‘Big Brother Canada 9’ weeks 6 and 7 review: Kiefer benefits from a waffled vote

The trio has seized control of Big Brother Canada 9. What a big difference a few weeks can make to the game and the balance of power. Back in Week #5, The Sunsetters and the remnants of The Odd Balls were at war picking each other off week-to-week. But now, the love triangle trio (with Kiefer) dismantled The Odd Balls and transformed the game into a fight against the duos. Big Brother Canada 9 deep down was a season about the duos and trios, regardless of the big alliances that were fighting on both sides. To advance the game, Week #6 and Week #7 took huge strikes against the houseguests who wielded such massive power in the early weeks. It’s a big change from what has been done in the past with simply eliminating floaters or a big alliance in control.

The first target against Victoria was a tad premature for The Sunsetters. Sure, “Spicy V” betrayed them to eliminate LaToya in Week #3, but the group had put in the work to turn Victoria back to their side. Tychon and Jedson had Victoria’s loyalty; the boys could’ve done so much with an ally like that if they had only taken advantage of it. Instead, all their hard work was wasted by squandering a number they had instead of picking off one of the floaters or outside alliance members. Victoria was a very unpredictable player, but her actions proved that she was willing to sabotage her game in favor of protecting Jedson and Tychon. Those benefits outweighed the downsides.

On the other hand, Victoria being blindsided at the Power of Veto (POV) ceremony was a highlight. The majority of the house knew that Victoria was a potential replacement option, but no one except for The Sunsetters knew it was a done deal. Blindsiding houseguests is a bold move that makes a stand in the house, so it’s good that both Victoria and The Sunsetters were prepared for the ensuing chaos that would come.

You have to give credit to Victoria for trying to stay in the house! Her campaigning was strong, motivated, and determined to change minds. Her coming after Tera and exposing all the truths opened many doors for her; however, what worked against Victoria was her history of game moves. Victoria was a physical threat who won many challenges, but she proved herself to be an unpredictable player who would start alliances, make irrational moves, and throw people under the bus. Her pitch during the finals would’ve snatched her the victory. It’s understandable why The Sunsetters got her out to ensure a big threat left, but they could’ve waited a week or two to take advantage of the extra vote.

The double eviction was expected and a tad predictable. Kiefer winning Head of Household (HOH) and Rohan losing the POV set the stage for an obvious outcome. No one would’ve protected Rohan unless someone outside of The Sunsetters had won HOH; once Kiefer won, the results wrote themselves. The double eviction was a slow march to Rohan’s elimination, which was sad because he was a strong player and it took away the excitement of the night with the expected elimination. The double evictions are best when the balance of power shifts and someone unexpected gets the boot. Even if they’re the more popular players, seeing big players get swiftly cut throws the house (and us as viewers) for a loop. For example, the double eviction of Daniele and Jeff during Big Brother 13.

Rohan’s problem in the game was that he needed to win every challenge to stick around. Was he a good player? No, but he was entertaining. Rohan would successfully build up the relationships he needed to have, but then he would make moves that severely chipped away at them (i.e., making Beth doubt his potential loyalty). By the time he needed challenges to survive, there was nothing Rohan could do. Being public enemy #1 in the house spells an eventual quick elimination for the houseguest – Rohan survived longer than expected, but his days were numbered.

Between the trio members, Beth will have the hardest time convincing the jury to vote for her. There’s truth to her fears that Tychon and Jedson got a lot of credit for what the group did, and with the boys flipping the vote to save Kiefer, the move made her seem even more of the hanger-on. Beth should’ve made more selfish moves, especially with protecting Tina instead of Kiefer. Kiefer does NOTHING for her game except for protecting the boys. If Beth had saved Tina, that move would’ve gotten both Tina and Tera on her side as allies, and it would’ve pulled Breydon in as a number to turn against the boys. Instead, her epiphany of needing to take out Tychon and Jedson will be too little too late as she won’t have the number or house reputation to show it and prove it.

Kiefer is currently the frontrunner to win Big Brother Canada 9. He’s won challenges, he’s proved himself to the jury, and he somehow survived in a week where he needed to go. Kiefer should’ve been voted out! Tychon and Jedson made a terrible move by toying with Kiefer’s future because it created doubt in his mind and urgency to potentially cut the boys. Their best plan was either not targeting Kiefer in the first place to stay Sunsetter strong OR flip the vote on Kiefer to ensure his eviction. Instead, the waffling allowed Kiefer to pull on their heartstrings and give him a bigger case in the finals for why he should win the game.

Tina’s eviction was a clear case of breaking up a duo. Tina was an original member of The Sunsetters, but her decision to shy away from the group to play the middle came back to haunt her. After Kiefer successfully emotionally manipulated the boys, had could they not keep him? Kiefer would throw his game to protect them while Tina drifted too far from them and would protect Tina/Kiefer before them. If Tina had kept to the same energy at the beginning of the season, her relationships with Tychon, Jedson, and Beth would’ve been strong enough to prove her value in staying. Though, Beth will come to regret eliminating Tina when they had the chance to shift the power in their favor.

Week #6 and Week #7 of Big Brother Canada 9 flipped the game on its head with some surprising evictions. The players who either created chaos or had the most chances for the win were sent packing by the power alliance. Though, the weeks weren’t calm or completely dull; blindsides and baffling moves shook things up to keep the players on their toes. Big Brother Canada 9 will be known for its waffling gameplay and based on the decisions these last two weeks, there’s a lot more waffling to come.

